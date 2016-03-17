Ballpark Figures

Athletics continues to be a high-dollar enterprise for Texas colleges. The eight public Texas universities that play in the Football Bowl Subdivision — the top level of college football — spent more than $525 million on athletics in the 2014-15 school year. Football is consistently the top revenue-producing sport, followed by men’s basketball. This app, using data from NCAA financial reports, looks at the finances of those eight universities’ athletic departments. (Private universities also have to file the reports but don’t have to make them public under open records laws.)

Use this app to review where athletics department money is going and how much is being earned back. You can also compare schools to see how one stacks up against another. To learn more about this data, click here.

By Annie Daniel, Matthew Watkins, Ben Hasson and Jamie Lovegrove