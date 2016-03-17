Ballpark Figures
Athletics continues to be a high-dollar enterprise for Texas colleges. The eight public Texas universities that play in the Football Bowl Subdivision — the top level of college football — spent more than $525 million on athletics in the 2014-15 school year. Football is consistently the top revenue-producing sport, followed by men’s basketball. This app, using data from NCAA financial reports, looks at the finances of those eight universities’ athletic departments. (Private universities also have to file the reports but don’t have to make them public under open records laws.)

Use this app to review where athletics department money is going and how much is being earned back. You can also compare schools to see how one stacks up against another. To learn more about this data, click here.

By Annie Daniel, Matthew Watkins, Ben Hasson and Jamie Lovegrove

Top spenders
University of Texas at Austin $173,248,133
Texas A&M University $109,313,651
Texas Tech University $76,525,961
University of Houston $45,437,942
Texas State University $33,908,581
University of North Texas $31,268,741
University of Texas at El Paso $29,395,257
University of Texas at San Antonio $26,177,864

Top earners
Texas A&M University $192,608,876
University of Texas at Austin $183,521,028
Texas Tech University $75,718,190
University of Houston $18,821,196
University of Texas at El Paso $15,410,043
University of Texas at San Antonio $13,252,427
University of North Texas $11,268,512
Texas State University $10,446,572

